Poncha Springs has surpassed the 50 percent mark in its response rate to the 2020 Census.
As of Thursday Poncha Springs showed a 50.4 percent response rate and is beginning to catch up with the other two municipalities in Chaffee County.
The county currently has a 54.8 percent response rate for the 2020 census according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Salida’s response rate is reported to be 63.7 percent, Buena Vista is at 53.9 percent.
Statewide, the response rate is at 65.4 percent, slightly above the U.S. rate of 62.1 percent.
For those who have yet to respond, April Obholz Bergeler, census coordinator for Chaffee County, plans to have a table with iPads outside Salida Regional Library, 405 E St., from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. today.
Saturday she will be set up at Salida Farmers Market in Alpine Park from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday from 10-11 p.m. a table will be set up for the Summer Reading Imagination Parade at Buena Vista Public Library, 131 Linderman Ave.(on the Main Street side).
Obholz Bergeler said, “It’s important that our county self-responds now. Starting Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau will be knocking on doors of households that have yet to respond. The less the Census Bureau has to do, the more we save in taxpayer dollars.”
