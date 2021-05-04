BV man Bill Distel inspires Choose Life Toymakers

Choose Life Toymakers would not exist without the inspiration and expertise of Bill Distel.
Before moving to Buena Vista, Distel volunteered for a non-profit in Las Vegas for 8 years making small wooden toys with wheels to give away to kids who need a smile.
“When I heard of this woodworking outreach, I enlisted Bill’s help to start Choose Life Toymakers in Buena Vista, Mary Lee Bensman, founder and CEO said. “Bill had samples of the toys made in Vegas. He taught me the system: Make a pattern, drill holes, cut, sand, glue wheels.”
Distel is a wealth of information about the program itself, according to Bensman. “He has basically predicted how this endeavor would unfold from his experience. He knew volunteers would start helping. He knew the toys would be a hit with kids and adults. He knew it would grow.”
In addition to being a mentor, Distel glues wheels on the toys and finishes them with mineral oil.
“I do not have mobility so working on the toys can be done sitting down,” Distel said. Making the toys helps him maintain manual dexterity. Toy making also helps him maintain mental sharpness.
“I like kids, and ways to help them develop functional imaginations,” he said.
For more information go to www.chooselifetoymakers.com or email Mary Lee Bensman at chooselife1952@gmail.com
