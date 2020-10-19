Officials sign Chaffee County Housing Authority papers

Chaffee County has a new housing authority.
Representatives from Chaffee County, Salida and Buena Vista signed the Chaffee Housing Authority into existence at a signing ceremony Thursday afternoon in Thonhoff Park.
Chaffee County Commissioner Greg Felt did the signed for the county while Salida Mayor P.T. Wood and Buena Vista Mayor Pro Tem Libby Fay each signed for their respective municipalities.
The signing ceremony was attended by other stakeholders in the process that ended with the creation of the multi-jurisdictional entity.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker greeted attendees and said the CHA will focus on affordable, equitable and attainable housing for Chaffee County residents.
He called the signing a historic moment in Chaffee County and credited Becky Gray, Chaffee County director of housing for doing “the lion’s share of the work” in getting the CHA off the ground.
Commissioner Greg Felt thanked the Housing Policy advisory Committee, all three municipalities, the steering committee, Gray, Bob Christiansen, Dan Shore, Jenny Davis, Daniel Tom, Salida city council and Buena Vista board of trustees among others, for their contributions toward making the Chaffee Housing Authority a reality.
He said he felt as though there should be four tables for the signing instead of three, but that there is another space left open for another jurisdiction to join the housing authority.
He said he hoped Poncha Springs, which voted not to join the authority, “will observe what we do” and reconsider.
Felt said the last year is a good example of why the housing authority is needed.
“The fire, the public health situation, the economic situation, the political polarization and social justice questions cannot be ignored,” Felt said.
“They demand attention from commissioners and mayors and councils. And yet, every hour and day and month that we spend on these urgent issues is time not spent on affordable housing.
“We need a board that is focused on this challenge, that is dedicated to the mission, that can bring the expertise needed to bear on solutions, that will be accountable for progress and that is at least somewhat fire-walled from the partisan politics of the moment,” he said.
Fay also expressed her hope that Poncha Springs would be able to join the housing authority “at some point.”
Wood echoed the words of Felt and Fay and expressed his appreciation for former Salida city council member Cheryl Brown-Kovacik, whom he said has been “driving home the need” for affordable housing for many years.
Wood said of all the things that have happened since he has been mayor of Salida this is the thing he is most proud of.
Wood said the housing authority was the culmination of years of effort and has finally come together.
He said the move will be important to the city and county for generations and the signing of the intergovernmental agreement to create the housing authority was an exciting day for everyone.
