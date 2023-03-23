Ark-Valley Humane Society announced it is hosting its fourth annual Good Pet/Bad Portrait Fundraiser.
AVHS volunteer artists donate their time and talents to create portraits of community pets via photo submissions on AVHS’s website, with submission costs for the portraits directly benefiting animals at the shelter.
“Our volunteer artists range in age and skill level. Whether it is a masterpiece or a comical doodle of your pet, we hope the portrait will bring a smile to your face and brightens your day – all while helping homeless animals at AVHS,” AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said in a press release.
Once completed, the volunteer artist will mail your pet’s portrait to you directly or arrange for pickup at AVHS’s main location at 701 Gregg Drive in Buena Vista.
