December sales tax ends 10% higher

Salida sales tax collection in December finished up 10 percent from December 2021, and collection for the year was up 4.4 percent.
In 2022 Salida brought in a yearly total of $12,943,299 in sales taxes, an increase of $541,153 over 2021’s $12,402,146 collection.
From its 3 percent sales tax, the city gathered $9,513748, up 3.5 percent, or $319,360, from 2021’s $9,194,389 collection.
Last year it collected $3,429,551 in the city’s share of Chaffee County sales tax, compared to $3,207,757 collected in 2021, a 6.9 percent difference or $221,793.
Compared to its 2022 budgeted sales tax revenue, the city was up 1.3 percent overall, although the city tax collection was down 0.7 percent from its budget.
Salida budgeted $9,576,852 in revenue from its 3 percent sales tax, down $63,104. Its county share, however, was up 7.2 percent, or $229,907 from the budget of $3,199,644.
Overall in 2022, retail trade was the biggest collection category, bringing in $6,310,643, while real estate, rental and leasing saw the largest percentage increase from 2021, up 44.9 percent.
Salida brought in $833,941 in December from its 3 percent sales tax, up $71,045, or 9.3 percent, from 2021’s collection of $762,897.
The city’s budget variance, however, was down slightly, 1.7 percent. The city had budgeted $848,750 in collections for the month, down $14,808.
In the shared county tax, Salida collected $295,723, up 11.9 percent or $31,543 from 2021’s collection of $264,180.
Overall, the city brought in $1,129,664, compared to December 2021’s collection of $1,027,076, a $102,588 difference.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.