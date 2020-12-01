Dear Editor:
A big thank you to Salida High School students.
You are simply the best.
What an incredible group of high school students we have in Salida.
Just a few short weeks ago, on Nov. 6, students arrived promptly at 9 a.m. to help transform Riverside Park into the time honored tradition of the Holiday Park.
With this being our first year, we had no clue how much time it would take to set up the trees, nor how much physical power it would take to complete the process, yet nothing daunted them and each worked together to get the job done.
From the student council were: Cassidy Gillis, Hannah Rhude, Maddie Porter, Gwen Ramsey, Amy Adams, Toby Lawson, Emma Wilkins and Sara Chick.
From the volleyball team were: Krystina Deleo, Macy Mazzeo, Raley Patch, Laurin Collins, Hannah Martinez, Shelby Walker and Maddie Short.
From the football team were: Anthony Ortiz, Chris Graf, Cayedn Mazza, Brewer Matthews, Brayden Pridemore, Jase Young, Preston Martin, Branden Martellaro, Eddie Glaser, Caiven Lake, Karl Brown, Rover Holmbeck, Ashton Walker and Connor Gentile.
Without a list of names available, we also thank the several invaluable volunteers from the Heart of the Community Christmas Drive.
We don’t know how we could have completed this beginning project without each of these individuals and their help and work ethic and joy. How grateful we are.
Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.
Cecil Rhodes & Janet Franz
Holiday Park 2020 Co-Chairs
Salida Sunrise Rotary
