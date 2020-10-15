Dear Editor:
We have flown our American Flag, proudly, in front of our house for a number of years because we are proud to be Americans and thankful that we were fortunate enough to have been born here.
We are also thankful for the proud and brave men and women who fight to defend our country.
Recently, we were told that flying this American Flag represents our political beliefs. Not so. When did our Flag become a political statement?
We flew it during President Obama’s administration and continue to do so today – not to make a political statement.
Please let us go back to being “Americans” instead of breaking us down into political parties who have become so divided.
Harold and Judy Starbuck
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.