Award-winning photographer Joe Beakey of Poncha Springs is displaying a photography exhibition and sale Aug. 1-30 at Arkansas Valley Digital Imaging Gallery, 317 E. Main in Buena Vista.
The public is invited to the opening reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday.
Beakey’s subjects range from landscapes and wildlife of Colorado, Utah and Arizona to still life arrangements from his collection of Western memorabilia. More information can be found at www.joebeakeyphotography.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.