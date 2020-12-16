Salida author Kent Haruf posthumously received top literary honors in Italy for his novel, “Where You Once Belonged,” on Tuesday.
Best Book of the Year 2020 was award by La Lettura/Corriere della Sera, a literary magazine in Italy. In 2017, Haruf was awarded best translation for his novel “Our Souls at Night.”
“This is a much bigger award because the Best Book of the year is nominated by a very exclusive and competent jury,” said Eugenia Dubini, publisher for NN Editore in Milan.
“Where You Once Belonged” was originally published in the United States in 1990.
“This work by Kent Haruf is still so right for everyone’s heart, even more so during these difficult times,” Dubini said.
