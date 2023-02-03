While gas prices have been going up across the nation, Colorado has seen an extra increase due to the shutdown of the Suncor Energy oil and gas refinery in December, Colorado Public Radio reported.
AAA Colorado found the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in Colorado has increased from $2.86 to $3.82 after Suncor stopped production Dec. 21 after extreme cold weather caused malfunctions, including a fire. The company estimates the refinery will return to full capacity in late March.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis verbally declared a disaster emergency due to fuel supply chain risk, and last week he issued an executive order finalizing that declaration.
“I have contacted refineries and fuel transportation companies in other parts of the country to minimize any disruption and to maximize distribution of fuel to Coloradans,” the governor’s executive order reads.
The cost for a regular gallon has gone up to $3.99 on average in Salida, higher than AAA’s Feb. 1 national average of $3.501, while the current statewide average is $3.877.
The average price for a regular gallon of gas as of Feb. 1 for the Colorado metro areas is:
• Boulder/Longmont – $3.84
• Colorado Springs – $3.90
• Fort Collins/Loveland – $3.91
• Glenwood Springs – $4.22
The highest recorded average price in Colorado is $4.92 for regular.
For diesel, the state average is currently $4.77 while the state high is $5.53.
