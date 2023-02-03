While gas prices have been going up across the nation, Colorado has seen an extra increase due to the shutdown of the Suncor Energy oil and gas refinery in December, Colorado Public Radio reported.

AAA Colorado found the average cost of a regular gallon of gas in Colorado has increased from $2.86 to $3.82 after Suncor stopped production Dec. 21 after extreme cold weather caused malfunctions, including a fire. The company estimates the refinery will return to full capacity in late March.

