While this year’s Salida High School boys’ golf team doesn’t have any seniors, that doesn’t worry the strong unit of juniors and sophomores on the team, many of whom have been playing together since they were freshmen.
“I think we are getting off to a good start,” sophomore Ben Clayton said. “I think we if can win regionals and qualify for state, we have a chance to do a lot of damage this year.”
Clayton, who has been golfing for 12 years, said while his goal for the team is to win regionals and get to state, he personally would like to shave his score down into the 70s.
“I feel like golf is a really good way for me to cool down from reality,” he said.”
Clayton is playing both golf and football this season, which he said is a bit of a challenge but one he thinks he can handle.
“It’s not too hard a schedule,” Clayton said. “I just have to find a good balance between practices and everything else.”
Junior Brandon Pursell said the team is a good group of guys with a lot of synergy.
“We’ve been through a lot of things together,” Pursell said. “I think we can go far. I want to make it to state like everyone does. Personally, I want to shoot a 72 round and make the top 20 in the Tri-Peaks League.”
Pursell has been golfing for nine years and said he really likes the pace of the sport.
“Golf is a slower tempo than most sports, more methodical,” he said. “That’s what I really like about it.”
He said his goal for the future is to go to a polytechnic college, and while he would love to continue playing golf and his other sport, baseball, he doesn’t really plan to play on the collegiate level.
Junior Eric O’Connor said he thinks the team looks really good this year.
“We’ve been working out hard over the summer, and a lot of the team is really starting to make some noise,” O’Connor said. “Of course, I’d like to win regionals and get to state. Individually, I’d like to make all-conference.”
O’Connor said he likes the sport because “there is no other sport like it. The doors it can open and people you meet can help prepare you for life.”
He said that “optimistically” he hopes to play college golf, and if not, “I just want to play as much as I can and see where it goes.”
Even the freshmen are excited about the season.
Avory Duquette said he is really hoping he can qualify for regionals and the team makes it to state.
Duquette said he loves the sport because “it’s fun,” saying he finds golf very relaxing and a great way to build relationships.
He said he plans to keep playing through high school and see where things go from there.
