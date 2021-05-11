Little Red Hen, 302 G St., was named Business of the month by Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce Friday.
A press release from the chamber stated the bakery earned the title because of their commitment to prioritizing the health and safety of its customers and employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the precautions put in place was moving the line outside and creating a place for customers to enjoy socializing from a safe distance and minimizing contact for employees.
Owner Emily Walker was praised by the chamber for her efforts in keeping the business open while showing concern for the well-being of staff and customers.
