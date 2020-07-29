At the request of the applicant, Chaffee County Planning Commission voted to table the Rio Frio minor subdivision final plat until their scheduled Aug. 24 meeting.
The request is to subdivide Parcel 1 of the Nestlé Waters North America Inc./Jacobson boundary line adjustment of 27.16 acres into four lots, approximately 5 acres in size, plus two outlots of 2.1 and 2.6 acres and a dedicated right of way.
The application includes a request to reduce the road construction requirements in the county land use code to very low volume road construction requirements.
