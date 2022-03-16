Colorado Department of Transportation crews will perform crack sealing operations throughout March on U.S. 285 between Saguache and the Colo. 17 junction, mile points 92-100.
Travelers should allow for extra travel time as intermittent closures will be enforced to allow crews to work on the highway, according to a press release.
Work will take place, weather permitting, over the next few weeks, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Drivers will encounter full stops and lane closures. Up to 15-minute delays are anticipated, and speed will be reduced to 40 mph.
