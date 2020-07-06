Chaffee County commissioners will consider a final resolution regarding short term rental application fees within the county during their Zoom meeting 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To attend, visit chaffeecounty.org and find the meeting link on the right-hand side of the home page.
Commissioners voted 2-1 on June 9, with Greg Felt dissenting, to set the county’s short-term rental application fees at $250 for initial application, $150 for yearly renewal and an extra $100 if the county is required to make an inspection.
In other business, commissioners will consider a contract with Diesslin Structures, Inc. to purchase, design and install four roof-top heating and cooling units for the North Building at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds for $98,390.20.
At 9:30 a.m. commissioners will hear the introduction and reading of a proposed licensing and regulation of refuse haulers doing business in unincorporated Chaffee County, presented by county assistant attorney Chip Mortimer.
At 1 p.m. commissioners will hold a public hearing on the appeal of the preliminary plat for Larks Perch major subdivision, continued from the April 7 meeting.
The Larks Perch subdivision, located at 9479 Hutchinson Lane outside of Poncha Springs, is a proposal to divide 36.87 acres into 11 lots, with minimum lot size of 2.01 acres.
The planning commission denied the application due to concerns about stormwater drainage, stating in their findings that:
• “Additional debris flow hazard and mitigation analysis using flows in the event of a wildfire in the contribution drainage was not submitted.”
• “An additional debris flow hazard analysis and mitigation using flows in the event of a wildfire in the contribution drainage is necessary to protect the development.”
• “An additional debris flow/flood analysis based on flows exacerbated by wildfire; and proof that the building envelopes can contain a 1,000 cubic foot stormwater detention basin were not submitted.”
In a letter to commissioners, The Crabtree Group, representing the applicant, requested either remand the application back to the planning commission or table the appeal until the commissioners meeting.
Joe DeLuca, with Crabtree, stated there was a problem with the application denial, saying the planning commission did not understand the information presented by the Colorado Geological Survey, and that Crabtree needed time to discuss the study with county staff.
Commissioners may go into executive session to receive legal advice from Mortimer on specific issues related to ongoing multi-district federal opioid litigation in which the county is a claimant.
Other agenda items include:
• A request from Brandon Hawkins for a 6 month extension for the recording of the Hawkins minor subdivision mylar.
• A vote on the final resolution for the Centerville Ranch major subdivision final plan - phase 1, filing 1.
• A resolution for the Jones Agricultural subdivision exemption.
•A resolution for Lakeside Estates preserve filing 2 minor subdivision final plat.
•Convening as the Chaffee County Board of Health, commissioners will consider a final resolution for a variance from an onsite wastewater system requirements request from Beth Roberts.
• A review of the fairgrounds re-opening safety guidelines.
• Consider grant recommendations from the Common Ground Citizens Advisory Committee.
• Discussion and consideration to extend the Declaration of Local Emergency.
