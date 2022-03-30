Nina Williams, Salida city attorney, pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while ability impaired, under a plea agreement offered by the District Attorney’s office.
Williams, who was arrested Jan. 16 on charges of failure to display a valid registration and driving a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs or both, entered her plea to the lesser charge.
Chaffee County Judge Diana Bull accepted the plea and set Williams’ sentence.
Williams, a first time offender, was sentenced to a 12 month deferred judgement with 12 months of supervised probation, with no drugs, no alcohol and no marijuana without a doctor’s prescription.
She was fined $200 and given a two-day jail sentence, which was deferred for a substance abuse evaluation.
She will also participate in a Mothers Against Drunk Drivers victim impact panel.
Williams is also required to perform 24 hours of community service.
Bull said the plea agreement was in line with other defendants in a similar position with a first DUI.
She accepted Williams’ plea and set the sentence.
Williams will be responsible for court charges and supervision fees.
Under a deferred judgement, if Williams abides by the conditions of her sentence, the judge may elect to dismiss the case in a year.
Bull also ordered the $1,000 cash only bond put up by Williams to be released back to her.
