Finance Director Aimee Tihonovich presented the Salida city council members with revenue projections at its work session Monday.
Revenue streams are only projected to decline 4.4 percent in 2020, with the biggest declines projected to be in events and recreation, like pool usage.
“Salida is weathering the COVID-19 storm fairly well,” Tihonovich said.
In continuing to develop the city’s 2021 budget, council also discussed what level of fund balance reserves should be available for the budget.
The current policy is to maintain a 10-20 percent reserve, but staff recommended the city leave 25 percent in reserves, which would equate to three months of funding the budget.
“It’s more in line with best practices,” Tihonovich said.
Several council members voiced support. Council member Jane Templeton said she was OK with it as long as council can be “nimble” if it needs to be.
In other business, council considered the possibility and voiced support in re-classifying the Salida SteamPlant and moving it into the city’s general fund.
The SteamPlant was set up as an enterprise fund, but to meet that criteria at least 90 percent of its expenses would need to covered by direct fees generated. Currently, fees only cover about 60 percent of its expenses.
Moving the department to the general fund wouldn’t affect the budget, only switch some numbers around.
The department also requested its named be changed to the “Arts and Culture” department to better describe its activities. The name change, however, wouldn’t extend to the SteamPlant Event Center, which would stay the same.
Council will make decisions regarding the SteamPlant at a future meeting after giving public notice.
Council also discussed the F Street Closure and when the street should be reopened. Mid-October garnered the most support, based on when it might start snowing.
Administrator Drew Nelson said businesses can pursue outdoor expansions into patio space if they want to keep some outdoor space for customers after F Street reopens, noting that a parking spot could give them a couple extra tables.
Before the street reopens, a grant will help the city replace 16 trash cans with bear saver ones and also add some pergolas and other items to the area.
Council changed the date of one of its future meetings. Instead of meeting on Nov. 3, election day, council decided hold its regular meeting following its Nov. 2 work session.
