City council passed a resolution to adopt the U.S. 50 and Colo. 291 intersection control evaluation study at Salida’s regular meeting Tuesday.
The study, prepared in partnership with the Colorado Department of Transportation, evaluated various intersection and corridor design configurations.
The preferred intersection configuration, based on public input, was a 5-legged roundabout. The preferred Oak Street corridor design contained bike lanes on both sides of the road, sidewalk on the west side and additional amenities like shade trees, park benches and dark sky compliant street lighting.
“With this plan complete, we’re certainly close to seeing improvements on the east gateway to Salida, which has been a goal for quite some time,” said David Lady, public works director.
The resolution passed 6-0.
After listening to Family and Youth Initiatives’ Monica Haskell, council designated April as child abuse prevention month and directed staff to illuminate a blue ribbon on Tenderfoot Mountain and put up pinwheels at the Tabor building to raise awareness.
Haskell said numbers of cases have increased in the last year so the designation is even more important this year.
Council also passed a resolution to continue suspending water and wastewater late fees, delinquent charges and termination shut-off fees and termination of service due to non payment. The resolution doesn’t include circumstances when repairs need to be made for leaks on the user’s end.
Council also approved three citizen appointments for the three seats on the Harriet Alexander Salida Airport Advisory Board.
Rob Dubin and Jim Dixon, who have served previously, will now have their terms expire on Jan. 1, 2024. Dave Unrue, meanwhile, will serve until Jan. 1, 2023.
Justin Critelli will continue to be the council’s liaison with the board through Nov. 3, 2021.
Council also approved a major impact review on a first reading and set a public hearing for April 6 regarding a 7-lot subdivision for Holman Court.
All of the motions relating to new business passed 6-0.
