An Alamosa man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the investigation involving human remains located in the San Luis Valley and missing persons cases in late 2020.
An arrest warrant was issued Monday for Francisco Ramirez, 38, charging three counts of tampering with deceased human remains and accessory after the fact, and one count of tampering with physical evidence, a Colorado Bureau of Investigation press release stated.
Charges against Ramirez are in connection with the homicides of Myron Robert Martinez of Del Norte, Selena Esquibel of Alamosa, and Xavier Zeven Garcia of Saguache.
In December, the remains of several victims were discovered on property connected to Adre Baroz, 26, of Sanford.
Baroz was subsequently charged with the murders of Myron Martinez, Esquibel and Shayla Hammel of Saguache, both of whom had been reported missing in October and November.
He now faces additional charges of murder in the first degree and tampering with deceased human remains related to the murder of Garcia.
Baroz continues to be held at the Alamosa County Detention Center without bond.
Currently the only official identifications made in the San Luis Valley human remains investigation include Martinez and Hammel.
