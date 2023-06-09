Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution modifying the denial of a short-term rental permit application by Christy and Ryan Frank during their regular meeting Tuesday.
The property at 12920 CR 270, Nathrop, has been used as a short-term rental in prior years. However, criteria for permit approval under the updated Chaffee County Land Use Code uncovered issues with the accessory dwelling unit and the absence of several permits from before the Franks bought the property.
The appeal of the denial was the subject of a public hearing during the commissioners’ May 16 meeting in Buena Vista.
At that meeting several issues came up, including lack of a certified septic system for the ADU and lack of a certificate of occupancy for the structure.
There was some discrepancy in records as to when the 1979 building was modified to a living space, around 1997, and whether certificates of occupancy were even issued at the time.
Permits for electrical and plumbing work for the structure apparently were never taken out.
Initially the denial was issued based on the uncertified on-site waste treatment system and the unpermitted conversion of the building to a dwelling by a previous owner.
After input from the owners, their legal counsel, county staff and community members, it was decided to modify the denial.
The modification was to provide “a path forward” for the owners, Commissioner Greg Felt said.
Under the modification, the Franks will need to get the septic tank certified, and licensed electricians and plumbers will need to pull permits and inspect the work done on the ADU and bring it up to 1991 building standards, as should have been done when it was originally modified.
A resolution to make text amendments to Module 1 of the land use code update was also approved.
Those modifications include those related to short-term rentals as discussed at the May 16 meeting.
One change is to allow properties without a certificate of occupancy to obtain a short-term rental license if they complete an attestation form and property inspection to ensure major life safety hazards are not immediately present.
The issue came up during the discussion of the Frank property – that many properties in Chaffee County do not have a certificate of occupancy as they were built prior to establishment of the Building Safety Department.
The designation of “change of use” in using a property for a short-term rental will also be removed.
Changes to provide more clarity to applicants in the appeal process regarding short-term rental license denials are also proposed.
Other amended items include:
• Requiring public notice via publication instead of individual mailings or sign posting for special event permits.
• Changing the term “Wildland Urban Interface” to “Wildfire Hazard Mitigation Standards.”
• Changing “minimum 4-inch letters” for reflective address signs to “4-inch letters when feasible” but allowing the fire protection district to decrease the minimum size if necessary.
• New language to clarify that an ADU is an accessory use without counting toward density limitations.
• Allowing commercial use property owners to provide seasonally appropriate lodging materials for potential campsites.
• New definitions of existing terms within the land use code to update terms and “clear up any discrepancies.”
