Chaffee County commissioners approved a resolution modifying the denial of a short-term rental permit application by Christy and Ryan Frank during their regular meeting Tuesday.

The property at 12920 CR 270, Nathrop, has been used as a short-term rental in prior years. However, criteria for permit approval under the updated Chaffee County Land Use Code uncovered issues with the accessory dwelling unit and the absence of several permits from before the Franks bought the property.

