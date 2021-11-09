Salida School District R-32-J Board of Education will hear a presentation on the 2020-2021 audit from Hoelting & Co. Auditors during their November meeting.
The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. today in the Kesner Building boardroom, 349 E. Ninth St. Seating is limited in the boardroom.
The board will later consider approval of the audit.
Kristie Servis will present a detailed report on Crest Academy.
Crest has relocated this school year to a larger space on Oak Street from its prior home at the old St. Joseph school building.
In addition to hearing department manager and school principal reports, the board will discuss a strategic planning consulting update from Onward Education Consulting, a COVID-19 update and confirmation of action and the Oak Street master plan and Horizons Exploratory Academy remodel.
Action items include consideration of a contract for a gap analysis of the district, a resolution declaring board director vacancies for District 5 and an at-large seat, a resolution for Kutak Rock to replace Best Buy Bonds and several Colorado Association of School Boards policy change recommendations.
The meeting will also be broadcast live on YouTube on the Salida Schools channel.
