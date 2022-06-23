Health care concerns topped of the list of items for consideration by Chaffee County Commissioners at their Tuesday meeting.
Chaffee County commissioners unanimously approved a contract between Chaffee County Public Health and Humanitou, LLC for the creation of a series of podcast.
CCPH will be working with Adam Williams of Humanitou to develop a podcast series designed to educate the public about various aspects of public health and housing in Chaffee County to be broadcast on KHEN Community Radio and perhaps farther afield.
The program already had full funding from a Colorado Department of Health and Environment Health Disparities and Community grant.
Also approved was a contract between Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office and Turn Key Health Clinics, LLC.
Turn Key Health Clinics provides health care services, including prescription medication, for detainees housed at Chaffee County Detention Center.
Also approved was a motion to pursue contracting with Lotus Engineering and Sustainability, of Denver, for creation of the Chaffee County Sustainable Development Plan for the amount of $56,322.
Of that, $50,000 will come from the dedicated fund from Blue Triton Brands to support sustainablility. The rest will come from a discretionary fund, also from Blue Triton.
The fire ban ordinance introduced at the June 7 meeting was also discussed and approved on second reading with some amendments in the document language. A final draft will be prepared by staff to be considered at the July 5 meeting.
In other business commissioners approved:
• A special event liquor license for the Colorado Fourteeners Initiative for an upcoming event.
• A renewal of the retail marijuana optional premises cultivation license for GoRule, Inc.
• A memorandum of understanding with the Colorado Division of Public Safety for Chaffee County Planning, as a prequalified building department, to do inspections for public school construction.
• Ratification of a letter of support for Chaffee County Economic Development Corporation’s Economic Development Administration Build to Scale grant application.
• A letter of support of the concept for the Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association ice rink.
• A personal identifiable information policy for Chaffee County employees.
• The filing of a protest to the potential abandonment of the Town of St. Elmo Water right.
Consideration of the renewal of the retail marijuana optional premises cultivation license for Antero Sciences was continued to the July 5 meeting.
The business’s previous license expired May 5. The business owner cited illness as the reason the paperwork had not been turned in on time.
Commissioners said they wanted to get more information on the consequences of missing the deadline before making a determination on the 2022 license.
