Greater Arkansas River Nature Association and Colorado Parks and Wildlife will host a nestbox monitor volunteer training session virtually from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
GARNA partners with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to monitor bluebird nest boxes on Colorado State Parks and Wildlife lands throughout Chaffee County.
The boxes are primarily used by mountain bluebirds and tree or violet-green swallows.
The recorded information is then entered onto the Cornell Lab of Ornithology website for their NestWatch Program.
Boxes are monitored once a week from late April through early August and volunteers can share responsibilities.
Log on to https://cpw-state-co.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAvdeuprTgrGN3gaKAU1IAUYOOG4sreggFm to register in advance for this meeting.
After registering, a confirmation email will be sent containing information about joining the meeting.
For more information, contact the GARNA office at info@garna.org or 719-539-5106.
