by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Gary Labor, who was charged in connection with the July 14, 2018 death of Matthew Massaro at Buena Vista Correctional Complex, pleaded guilty to one count of possession of contraband in the first degree, a Class 4 felony, Feb. 10 in 11th Judicial District court.
In pleading guilty to the charge, Labor acknowledged he had, while confined in the detention facility, “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly obtained or possessed a dangerous instrument, namely: a bladed instrument.”
Massaro was stabbed in the neck eighteen times according to the coroner’s report.
The arrest report states Labor, a cell mate of co-defendant Daniel Egan, was allegedly seen sharpening a home-made knife prior to the attack on Massaro.
Labor faced multiple counts including murder in the second degree.
With the plea of guilty to the lesser charge, all other charges were dismissed and Labor was sentenced to two years in the Department of Corrections with three years mandatory parole. The sentence is to run concurrent to the sentence Labor is already serving.
The other three defendants in the case, Egan, Chad Merrill and Brett Boyles face jury trial for multiple charges including murder in the first degree.
