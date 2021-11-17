Salida Fire Department formally announced the full fireworks display, lighting Christmas Mountain at 6 p.m. Nov. 26 following the annual Parade of Lights.
Safety is a priority for all involved the department wrote. Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot Mountain, colloquially known as S Mountain, will be closed at the gate to all traffic – vehicle, bike, walking, etc. on Nov. 26.
Biking trails crossing Spiral Drive on Tenderfoot will also be closed to ensure safety.
Salida Fire advised individuals who are sensitive to loud noises, or have pets sensitive to loud noises, to prepare accordingly. Follow social distancing and wear a mask around others while viewing the fireworks.
