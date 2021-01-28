Watch where that white stuff goes when digging out and clearing snow from driveways or sidewalks after a winter storm.
“When property owners remove snow from their driveways or sidewalks, they are required to place that snow onto their own property and not into the street. This helps reduce icy areas on streets and ensures a safe roadway for motorists and our equipment operators.” Kenny Quintana, Colorado Department of Transportation Section 7 Maintenance Superintendent said.
Depositing snow onto or next to a public highway not only creates potential hazards such as frozen ruts or bumps that can contribute to motor vehicle crashes, it’s against Colorado law.
Colorado Revised Statute 43-5-301 prohibits the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow onto public roadways and right-of-way areas along the roadside.
“Pushing snow onto public roadways causes a hazard as snow piles become larger, freeze and are more difficult to manage with each snow storm,” Quintana said.
Other hazards include drainage problems, sight obstruction and hindered highway accessibility.
CDOT snow plow operations take place during and after a snow storm, with trucks and equipment covering more than 3,500 lane miles of roads in Region 5, which includes Chaffee County, alone.
“Our operators remove snow during the storm and up to a few days after the storm event depending upon the severity of the weather conditions,” added Quintana.
“Unfortunately, CDOT operations may push snow back onto sidewalks and driveways. We really encourage property owners to clear a wide area next to your driveway and near the roadway. This gives plows a place to push snow and lessens the chance of a snow berm being created across your driveway,” he said.
Violations are considered misdemeanors, but civil penalties also apply if hazards contribute to a motor vehicle crash or pedestrian injury.
The civil liability can extend to both the property owner and the person who placed the snow in the roadway or right of way.
For more information visit https://www.codot.gov/travel/snow-removal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.