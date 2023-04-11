Arkansas River Basin sees 103% increase

The Arkansas River basin showed the most improvement of all Colorado basins in March, with snowpack increasing from 81 percent of median March 1 to above normal at 103 percent of median April 1.
Early spring conditions were wetter than normal across Colorado and delivered an above-normal snowpack throughout all basins.
Snowpack in the Arkansas River Basin was at 98 percent of median this time last year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service Colorado Water Outlook report, issued Friday, stated about 25 percent of the state’s SNOTEL sites saw record or second highest values for April 1 as a result of spring snow.
Precipitation for March was 143 percent of median, which brought water year-to-date precipitation to 100 percent of median.
NRCS hydrologist Karl Wetlaufer said, “Overall the water supply outlook for Colorado is looking quite positive for the upcoming runoff season.”
The current forecast predicts near-normal streamflow for the Arkansas River Basin, with 115 percent of median at Chalk Creek near Nathrop to 68 percent of median at Grape Creek near Westcliffe.
Colorado reservoir storage has generally improved as a percent of median compared to this time last year.
Reservoir storage in the Arkansas River Basin at the end of March was 73 percent of median compared to 78 percent last year.
The NRCA report cautioned another component to keep a close eye on is dust on snow events that could impact runoff rates by increasing the melt rate.
The National Drought Mitigation Center at University of Nebraska Lincoln continues to show Chaffee County mostly in a nondrought state with the exception of the extreme eastern part of the county.
Current models show that trend continuing through June.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.