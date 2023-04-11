Arkansas River Basin sees 103% increase

The Arkansas River basin showed the most improvement of all Colorado basins in March, with snowpack increasing from 81 percent of median March 1 to above normal at 103 percent of median April 1.

Early spring conditions were wetter than normal across Colorado and delivered an above-normal snowpack throughout all basins.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.