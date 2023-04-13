The Chaffee County Running Club will host the 4-mile Spiral Drive Run starting at 9 a.m. April 23 in Salida.
The more than 20-year-old event is returning after a COVID hiatus, according to a press release.
Participants will ascend 2 miles and more than 500 feet in elevation to the top of Tenderfoot Mountain on gravel county roads before looping around the top and coming back down the same road.
The circular looping nature of the route provides participants with 360-degree views of Salida and the surrounding area.
The event is open to any runner or walker who can complete the 4-mile course within 75 minutes. All finishers will receive an award and other prizes will be distributed.
Race-day registration will be available beginning at 8 a.m. in Riverside Park for a slight additional fee.
The event is directed by Chaffee County Running Club as part of its nonprofit mission to promote running for health, recreation and competition for runners of all ages and abilities. 7000 Feet Running Company sponsors the race.
