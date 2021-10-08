The strategic planning process for Salida School District will incorporate input from focus group sessions organized by Onward Education Consultants.
Sessions began last week and plans include future sessions, as the initial focus group portion of the process is a critical component of the larger strategic planning process, and the district is interested in hearing from multiple perspectives from the community.
Focus groups and community meetings will be held in person. There will be at least one dedicated Zoom meeting, and other meetings could be shifted to remote if deemed necessary due to viral circumstances.
The current Salida School District strategic plan, last revised in 2017, can be found at salidaschools.com under the About the District tab.
Parents, staff and interested community members can contact Kim LeTourneau at kletourneau@salidaschools.org or 719-530-5225 for information about attending upcoming sessions.
