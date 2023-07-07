The National Weather Service has issued a hazardous weather outlook for strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening. The storms are predicted to form over and near the southeast mountains before moving into the Front Range area Friday evening.
Storms could produce hail of 2 to 2.5 inches in size and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
NWS stated that the chance of tornadoes is not high, but possible.
The possibility of storms will continue through Sunday, usually occurring in the afternoon and evening, bringing large hail, high winds and possible tornadoes. A funnel cloud caused by similar storms was spotted between Fairplay and Hartsel a week ago.
The high winds and low humidity during the daytime may elevate fire danger, especially in the Continental Divide Region, San Luis Valley and Upper Arkansas River Valley, the National Weather Service warned. Next week will see lower daytime humidities, but winds should be lighter.
