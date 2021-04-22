U.S. equities finished higher Wednesday following two days of modest declines to start the week.
International markets were mixed, with Asian stocks lower and European equities trading to the upside. Treasury yields are holding steady as well, as the 10-year rate remains below 1.6 pecent.
The industrial and energy sectors outperformed today, while communication services and utilities lagged.
Infrastructure bill negotiations continue. Republicans are expected to make a counteroffer to President Joe Biden’s $2 trillion proposal, with reports suggesting the GOP’s proposal will be in the order of $600-$800 billion.
Democrats have proposed tax hikes to generate the revenue, while Republicans are likely to pursue user fees and access to unused coronavirus relief funds to offset the increased spending.
Economically sensitive stocks and corporate earnings were key undercurrents Wednesday.
Asian markets were down in response to worsening coronavirus trends in India, as well as worries over potential renewed restrictions in Japan.
At the same time, vaccination trends in Europe appear to be improving, which, coupled with news of progress on the EU’s latest economic support program (Next Generation EU Fund), is having a positive effect on European markets.
Meanwhile, the early portion of first-quarter earnings announcements has been encouraging, with corporate profits rising at a better-than-expected pace.
