Salida’s tradition of transforming Tenderfoot Mountain into Christmas Mountain USA will continue this year.
The lights on Christmas Mountain USA will be turned on at 6 p.m. Friday.
However, the Parade of Lights and fireworks that have accompanied the event in the past have been canceled.
“There would have had to been some really good reasons not to put (the tree) up,” Chris Bainbridge, Christmas Mountain USA coordinator said, noting that they had to take extra precautions due to the pandemic this year. “There’s got to be some normalcy in this world right now. It was good to have that normalcy setting it up and to turn it on; It’s been part of Salida’s tradition for the last 30 years.”
Bainbridge said not as many people volunteered this year due to the pandemic, but said about 15 volunteers helped.
He said they separated the volunteers in smaller groups this year and sent them up at different times.
Jerry McCabe led the volunteer effort on the lower part of the mountain while Bainbridge did the same on the upper, steeper part of the mountain.
He said during the last couple weeks they put in “a solid two” days of work on the tree, spread out in a couple hours here and couple there.
The tree itself stays up all year.
Bainbridge said the original group that first put up the Christmas tree on the mountain had it surveyed and installed rebar and twine that serves as the tree’s outline and stays up.
The ornaments, however, get switched up every year.
“We’re always adjusting and changing to give it a different feel,” Bainbridge said.
The ornaments are also big to be visible from far away.
Bainbridge said the candy canes on the tree for instance, are about 20-30 feet tall and about 10-feet wide.
To light up the mountain, he estimated there are 8,000 bulbs set up. The lights are all off the ground 3-4 feet as well so a little snow won’t cover them up.
The mountain itself also changes, with loose rocks falling down and rebar moving.
“It’s amazing how things change up there,” Bainbridge said.
In addition to the volunteers who helped set up and decorate the Christmas tree this year, Bainbridge also thanked everybody that has donated to the project, the Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce and the City of Salida and its public works department.
Donations through the chamber buy light bulbs and help replace wiring on Christmas Mountain.
“It’s great having that support in the community,” he said.
Christmas Mountain USA will stay up through holidays and the 12 days of Christmas, from Nov. 27 - Jan. 10.
