Dear Editor:
I strongly oppose the Bureau of Land Management’s granting a special permit for the Hard Rock Paving and Redi Mix Company to expand operations further east from their current site by 50 acres. Here are reasons why:
Destruction of Property Values.
The negative impacts of a quarry on local property values are clear and irrefutable.
Studies conducted by universities and state certified real estate appraisers across the country reveal that a gravel pit within one-half mile of a residential property reduces it by 23-25 percent.
Degraded air quality.
Rock crushing quarries produce a dust called respirable crystalline silica that causes symptoms of coughing and eye and airway irritation, the polar opposite of what hikers, bikers and the community in general want to enjoy on local trails.
Increased traffic.
Between 14 and 16 industrial trucks per hour have been counted by residents between Monday and Thursday along a two-lane road not meant for such heavy traffic both in load and frequency.
Incompatible with Chaffee County Comprehensive Plan.
Finally, a gravel pit contradicts objectives specifically stated and approved by the commissioners in their most recent published plan from 2010 such as:
Improve county land use regulations to protect air/water quality, scenic areas, historic and cultural resources, and wildlife habitat, and, be sensitive to private property rights.
I’ll conclude with a statement from the comprehensive plan to remind everyone what we have stated we value as a community.
Allowing commercial and industrial growth in rural areas fragments open space and sets a precedent for more of the same. … and can have an adverse impact on adjacent landowners who purchased their property with the expectation that such growth would be confined to more appropriate built-up areas.
Let’s hope Salida can be a leader in win-win growth that is not at the expense of its citizens and recreational tourists.
Susan Bavaria
Salida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.