The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office is considering a proposal to reroute a severely damaged section of the single-track, motorized use Rainbow Trail near Coaldale, from the adjacent San Isabel National Forest to BLM-managed land.
The trail was damaged in flooding that occurred following the 2016 Hayden Pass fire.
“We welcome and depend on comments from the public to help us find the best possible route to keep this popular trail open and accessible to the public while considering the needs of local residents,” said Royal Gorge Field Manager Keith Berger.
The proposed changes to the Rainbow Trail would reopen one of the access points, route approximately 3.5 miles of the trail through BLM land, and build a trailer-friendly turnaround with space for parking. The draft environmental assessment analyzes the effect of the proposed action on the community as well as on wildlife in the area.
The BLM will consider public comments in its final decision.
Comments may be submitted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at go.usa.gov/xGVwS through Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.