As of Thursday evening a jury had not yet reached a decision in the trial of Brett Boyles, charged with first-degree murder in the July 14, 2018, death of fellow Buena Vista Correctional Complex inmate Matthew Massaro.
The 14-member jury, including two alternates, was seated Monday afternoon, and the prosecution and defense both presented opening statements to jurors.
The prosecution, represented by 11th Judicial District Deputy District Attorney Mark Hurlbert and Cañon City prosecutor David Little, began its case Tuesday with testimony by Colorado Department of Corrections investigator Shayne Corey.
Corey went through a series of photos taken from a video of the events of July 14, 2018, identifying the movements of Massaro and Boyles and three other inmates charged in the same incident: Chad Merrill, Daniel Egan and Gary Labor.
The investigator said clothing was collected from Boyles on the day of the incident, including a T-shirt that was found in a sink in Boyles’ cell.
A second T-shirt, into which Boyles had changed after the incident, was not collected and tested.
Clothing from Massaro was collected at the autopsy, at which Corey was present.
Defense attorney Randy Canney asked Corey if there was evidence Boyles had a homemade weapon, or shank, or had ever used a weapon on Massaro, to which Cory responded there was none.
BVCC correctional officer Sgt. Brittany Montano testified about events immediately following the incident, with correctional officers getting inmates into lockdown and working on the unresponsive Massaro by giving CPR.
Body camera footage from another officer showed Montano and another officer applying chest compressions to Massaro, who she said had stab wounds on the neck and whose face was “bloodied up.”
In the video Massaro is unresponsive, his T-shirt is bloody and there is blood on the floor.
Massaro was then placed on a spine board and taken to the complex’s medical facility, where he was pronounced dead.
Montano identified the uniform she wore that day with blood on the sleeve.
Colorado Bureau of Investigation crime scene analyst Tanya Atkinson identified photos taken of the crime scene after the incident, including those showing blood on the floor and wall in Cell 4 and a trail of blood from Cell 4 out into the common area to where Massaro was found.
Cell 4 was identified as being occupied by Boyles and Merrill.
Next to testify was Heather Gorski, a registered nurse at BVCC, who said she treated Boyles on the day of the incident.
She said Boyles told her he thought he might have a broken right hand and arm.
She identified a possible “boxer’s fracture,” which is consistent with hitting something with the fist.
She testified to other abrasions and blisters Boyles exhibited.
William McKnight, who was an inmate in the North Unit lower east pod on July 14, 2018, testified to what he witnessed that day.
McKnight, who had been in the pod for a week, was housed in Cell 3, next to Boyles and Merrill.
He said he heard a commotion, like punching and the squeak of sneakers.
He left his cell to wait for the shower and sat at a table opposite Cell 4.
When he looked into Cell 4, he said he saw Boyles hitting Massaro repeatedly and Massaro looked unconscious.
He said he could hear Massaro’s head thumping off the wall and every couple of minutes he could hear Massaro breathe.
McKnight said somebody told him not to watch.
He said when Boyles came out Merrill asked him, “Do you want to kill him?”
He said Boyles responded, “I don’t care, but I’m done.”
McKnight stated Merrill then grabbed something from another offender and put up a sheet in Cell 4 to block the view into the cell.
He said he heard the sound of something piercing the skin and later when Massaro’s body was dragged out of the cell into the common area, Merrill stomped on Massaro’s throat and face “a couple of times.”
Questioned about his criminal past, McKnight, who was incarcerated for charges related to car theft and who is currently incarcerated for similar charges, said, “I could steal a million cars and it wouldn’t change what I seen that day.”
He said he was not promised anything in exchange for his testimony except protective custodial housing while he is incarcerated.
Tuesday’s final witness was Kevin Pauley, who was Massaro’s cellmate at the time of the incident.
Pauley, who is currently incarcerated, said he did not believe Massaro had a shank on him because Massaro would have told him.
He said he had not personally heard negative comments or threats by Boyles to Massaro.
Among the witnesses called by the prosecution Wednesday was Egan, who with Labor occupied Cell 5 on the North Unit lower east pod, next to Boyles and Merrill, when Massaro was killed.
Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases Wednesday.
Prosecution and defense attorneys made closing statements Thursday, and the jury was given instructions by the court before they began deliberation midday.
