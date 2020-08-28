Melissa Traynham has been promoted from events coordinator at the Buena Vista Chamber of Commerce to the chamber’s executive director, the chamber’s board of directors announced in a press release Monday.
Following the retirement of longtime executive director Kathi Perry in 2018, the chamber board voted to restructure the chamber’s staff, eliminating the executive director position and moving to a group of department heads who would report directly to the board.
Traynham joined the chamber as one of those department heads, the events coordinator, in September of 2019. Prior to coming on board with the chamber, Traynham worked in fundraising and communication campaigns for a number of non-profits.
According to a news release from the chamber board, “Melissa handled many of the functions of executive director prior to this promotion, she will continue to support our membership by coordinating all marketing efforts, membership services and advertising opportunities, Welcome Center, as well as community events.
Traynham’s “dedication to the chamber over the past has made her an easy choice for her new role,” the news release said.
