Salida City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to approve $27,405 for Bringing Everyone Together Through the Crisis of Housing for funding the Temporary Safe Outdoor Space/Overnight Parking Permit Program at Centennial Park,
Councilwoman Jane Templeton voted against.
Several members of the BETCH board, along with other members of the public, spoke during the citizen comment period of the meeting, stating their disappointment for not having funded the project yet.
One BETCH member said the city is helping other people and funding other projects, but not BETCH.
Chaffee Housing Authority had also committed $25,000 for the program, but the grant had not come through yet Mayor Dan Shore said.
Shore said Thursday that he first met with Cory “Salty” Riggs, president of BETCH, along with other board members, in December, and at that time the group presented a two-pronged approach to helping homelessness and people living in vehicles. The first prong was setting up an area where people could camp in their vehicles, and the second was a rent subsidy program.
BETCH first wanted to build a campground on the north side of the river, on land the city has purchased from Union Pacific, but Shore said there were specific regulations on how the city could use that land.
Shore said they looked at other options, like Chaffee County Fairgrounds, Marvin Park, the Touber Building and Vandaveer Ranch, before settling on Centennial Park to be used as a vehicle camping area, donated by the city and run by BETCH.
“Centennial just checked all of the boxes,” Shore said, since there was already existing infrastructure that could be used.
After announcing Centennial as the location of the overnight vehicle camping location, several neighbors came forward saying they hadn’t been informed of the changes to the park.
Shore said it was a real challenge talking with the neighbors, since BETCH wanted to open the area by June 1 and it was already May.
Shore said he spoke one-on-one with several neighbors after the decision was made.
“We’ve all been working hard on this for five or six months,” Shore said. “There may have been some misunderstanding on how the city was going to fund things, but I think we have that sorted out now. BETCH shows up at every city meeting and they stick around to the end, to make themselves heard and speak out for others. I am unabashedly a supporter of BETCH.”
Before the council approved the money, developer Duane Cozart, who was at the meeting to discuss his application for Salida Crossings, stood up and said he and others working on Salida Crossings would give BETCH the funds.
After the city approved the funds, Cozart said that while they weren’t giving the money in the same way, he had a meeting scheduled with members of BETCH to see how his group could help fund the rent subsidy program.
“The owner of Salida Crossings has wanted to help out the community,” Cozart said. “We’ve been working with Becky Gray at the Chaffee Housing Authority and reading about BETCH in The Mountain Mail. We thought this would be a great way to help them and keep important people in town. There is no specific amount of money set yet; we will just see where we best fit into the picture.”
Templeton later said after the vote, “I just want Salty to know that I really do appreciate BETCH and that my only thought on voting no is that we had an offer up to completely fund and the city could put in some money. That seemed like a good way to meet halfway. And I also was reading both staff’s recommendations and the finance committee’s recommendations about that, so it has nothing to do with efforts by BETCH; it had everything to do with totality.”
The Centennial Park Temporary Safe Outdoor Space (TSOS)/Overnight Parking Permit Program, originally scheduled to open June 1, will probably open within the next few weeks, Salida Community Development Director Bill Almquist said.
BETCH is still accepting applications, processing background checks and setting up insurance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.