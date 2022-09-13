Dan Swallow, director of development services for Chaffee County Building Department, reported during the Chaffee County commissioners work session Monday that a total of 338 building permits were issued in August, down from 365 in August 2021.

Swallow said fees collected during August totaled $118,000, compared to last year’s $153,000 for the month.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.