Chaffee County Public Health offers air quality tips

The haze of smoke drifting into Chaffee County from Colorado and California fires has given rise to concern about Chaffee County’s air quality.
Chaffee County Public Health encourages residents to stay informed about the current air quality, which impacts local and regional environmental health and healthy living.
For individuals suffering from respiratory illness, poor ambient air quality can be a serious situation.
Wayne, “Wano” Urbanos, environmental health manager said those at potential risk from poor air quality also include infants, children and those with compromised immune systems.
The fine particulate count (also known as PM-2.5) in the area has been over 40 microns, with larger particulate concentrations hovering around 100 a press release stated.
A typical day in Chaffee County usually boasts bluebird skies and unobscured views of the collegiate peaks with PM-2.5 averaging less than 8 microns.
As that count increases, those with health issues are advised to minimize exposure.
Urbanos said it’s a good idea for them to reduce outdoor activity and monitor the air quality.
For a view of current air quality conditions public health recommends visiting Purple Air at purpleair.com/map?opt=1/mPM25/a10/cC0#11/38.806/-106.0971 for a real-time air quality monitor. Zoom in on the four monitors located in Buena Vista, the monitor in Salida and the monitor in Nathrop. Zoom out to see the entire state of Colorado.
The tool can be used to monitor air quality in other parts of the world as well Urbanos said.
The colors change dependant on air quality in an area and colors are correlated to health cautions.
As of noon Wednesday, the monitors in Chaffee County were in the yellow zone with Salida and Nathrop each showing 54 microns and Buena Vista showing 55 microns.
Green indicates cleaner air, yellow cautions for moderate health concerns, orange indicates elevated health effects, especially in sensitive populations, and red levels suggest potential ill health effects in the general population.
Public health advises outdoor exercise should be reduced when air is in the orange zone.
Red levels indicate it is best to remain indoors and minimize exposure to smoke levels.
Purple Air users can also toggle between PM-10 coarse particulate and PM-2.5 finer particulate with the Map Data Layer tool.
Public health stated PM-2.5 presents a greater health hazard, as the smaller particles are more easily introduced into the respiratory system.
The finer particulates also cause greater regional haze and elevated opacity levels, as they hang in the air longer and impair visibility.
Besides wildfires, particulate pollution can be caused by re-entrained dust from dirt roads, gravel pit operations, wood burning, site excavation and a multitude of other sources.
For more information about the air quality in Chaffee County, contact CCPH Environmental Health Manager Wayne “Wano” Urbonas at 719-207-1498 or wurbonas@chaffeecounty.org.
