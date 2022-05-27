The Colorado Department of Transportation announced the U.S. 50 Little Blue Creek Canyon Project will be open to two-way traffic during the Memorial Day weekend, from noon today through 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Traffic impacts from the project will resume Tuesday, according to a CDOT press release.
The work area is from mile points 123 to 127 on U.S. 50, 30 miles east of Montrose and 30 miles west of Gunnison.
After work resumes, full roadway closures will occur from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
CDOT advises motorists to prepare for long delays during the opening of roadway windows, with estimated delay times of 30 minutes to one hour.
