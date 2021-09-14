GARNA celebrates

A rainbow made a brief appearance Sunday at the 25th anniversary celebration for the Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, adding a little something special to an already special occasion.
About 200 people attended the event at Riverside Bar and Grill at River Runners, south of Buena Vista.
The celebration was catered by Kalamatapit Catering with dessert provided by Little Red Hen Bakery. Music was provided by Denver band Delta Sonic.
The fundraising event, which included a silent auction, netted about $30,000 for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
The venue, on the banks of the Arkansas River, provided a fitting backdrop for celebration of the organization that came into being as an educational outreach following the establishment of Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area.
GARNA was the brainchild of Stephen Reese, the first AHRA state park manager.
The inaugural GARNA Lifetime Achievement Award was given to Reese, who conceived of GARNA as a way to carry on educational programs associated with the recreation area.
Kathryn Wadsworth, who served as GARNA’s first executive director, presented the award.
“Steve is a leader, Steve is a collaborator, and Steve loves rivers,” Wadsworth said.
“Steve made sure GARNA’s voice was always at the table, and projects being worked on got the respect and attention a professional organization deserved,” she said.
Reese was unable to attend the festivities, but the award was accepted on his behalf by Reed Dil, a longtime friend, who read a statement from Reese:
“I believe the meaning of GARNA is what is so valuable to recognize and to celebrate, not so much a person, and I’d like to say how much receiving this award from GARNA means to me though. Wow, seriously? People think I did something good?
“That means a lot, thank you, but please realize you are the people who made it happen and what you have done is such a good thing.”
Following the award presentation, several GARNA members offered toasts in honor of the 25th anniversary of the organization.
GARNA’s current executive director, Dominique Naccarato, thanked members and volunteers as well as local businesses that support the organization.
Chaffee County Commissioner Keith Baker said it was tremendous to see the crowd that turned out for the celebration.
He said GARNA is a tremendous group of volunteers who do wonderful work on public lands and the ecosystem in Chaffee County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.