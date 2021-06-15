Great Outdoors Colorado awarded a $28,818 grant Wednesday to Colorado Parks & Wildlife in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management, U.S. Forest Service and Envision Chaffee County to launch a Recreation Ranger pilot program to address recreational impacts on public lands in Chaffee County.
The grant is part of GOCO’s CPW Director’s Innovation Fund, a partnership between GOCO and CPW.
The program is designed to fund small-dollar, innovative projects across the agency that would not otherwise receive funding through other programs.
Funding will support the hiring of two recreational rangers to address a variety of stewardship issues, including trash clean-up, campsite containment, eradication of undesignated trails and campsites, campfire education, and mitigating rock fire rings.
The rangers will receive training to support the three land management agencies. Additionally, BLM will support the effort by contributing two youth corps interns to enhance capacity.
According to a GOCO press release, Chaffee County’s public lands saw a massive increase in visitation during 2020, exacerbating many of the issues that the rangers will work to address.
This project aims to benefit users of all area public land and help ensure a sustainable future for outdoor recreation by balancing ecological, recreational, and economic benefits.
To date, GOCO has invested more than $16.4 million in projects in Chaffee County and conserved more than 3,500 acres of land there. GOCO funding has supported the Salida Skate Park, the conservation of Pridemore Ranch, Salida River Trail, recreation work along the Arkansas River corridor, and Buena Vista River Park, among other projects.
