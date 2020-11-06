Salida Community Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Masonic Lodge, 140 W. Third St.
Donors will be asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing through appointments.
Temperatures will be checked upon entering the building and must be lower than 99.5 degrees in order to continue with the donation.
Sterile, one-time use collection sets will be used for every donation and staff will wipe down all high-touch areas often and after every collection.
For more information or to schedule an appointment contact: Vitalant Appointment Center at 800-365-0006, ext. 2 or sign up online at vitalant.org and enter site code #0328.
Walk-in donors are welcome and will be worked in around scheduled appointments.
