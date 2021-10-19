Man charged for attempted murder, assault of his mother

Robert Dale Lane Roberts, 26, appeared in Chaffee County Court Monday for a hearing on advisement on charges of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault, which allegedly took place Sunday morning in Poncha Springs.
At approximately 9:49 a.m. Sunday Chaffee County Communications Center received a report of an assault involving a knife, a press release from Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze stated.
The victim related that she had just had her throat cut and the suspect was still on the scene.
Deputy Thomas J. Sanders responded to a Poncha Springs residence and found the victim, Roberts’ mother, 49, suffering from a slash across her throat.
Her husband had witnessed the incident.
When deputies arrived, Roberts was sitting on the front porch of the home and was taken into custody without incident. He told law enforcement where to find the weapon, a box-cutter.
Sanders also reported that Roberts made the statement “God made me do it.”
According to the arrest affidavit, Roberts and his mother were discussing Roberts’ options after being released from a recent incarceration.
She told deputies she arose to get ready for work and give him a hug, when she felt the blade.
The affidavit stated she was left with a 6-inch laceration across her neck, which missed all the major arteries, according to an emergency medical technician on scene.
The victim was transported to Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center by Chaffee County EMS and was treated for wounds to her neck.
Roberts was transported to the Chaffee County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
At the time of his arrest, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office learned Roberts is on parole from the Colorado Department of Corrections on unspecified charges.
Chaffee County Court Judge Diana Bull retained the original bond amount of $50,000 cash only, set upon Roberts’ arrest, and set a protection order for the victim and her husband.
Roberts is set to appear in 11th Judicial District Court at 2 p.m. Oct. 26.
