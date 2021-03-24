Celebrate National Park Week at the Dunes

Alamosa proclaimed April as Great Sand Dunes Appreciation Month, celebrating Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
National Parks will celebrate National Park Week with special programs, events, social media themes and fee-free days April 17-25.
Great Sand Dunes is planning its events, social media posts and programs to align with Visit Alamosa’s campaign, “We Love Our National Park.”
Alamosa will feature posters and flags downtown and offer digital promotions and stickers to visitors who visit the town in April.
The month’s long celebration will kick-off with a ceremony at the Alamosa Welcome Center at 10:30 a.m. when Mayor Ty Coleman will present park superintendent Pamela Rice with the official proclamation.
Following the ceremony, park rangers will be available at the Welcome Center to promote the month’s events and programs, offer trip planning advice and share about the park’s Junior Ranger Program.
“Great Sand Dunes is honored to be a part of a community that appreciates their national park to a degree that they would designate an entire month towards celebrating it,” Rice said. “The city of Alamosa has shown support since before the establishment of the Great Sand Dunes National Monument and continues to promote and value the positive benefits it can bring to a community. We look forward to celebrating during April and look forward to welcoming visitors to their national park this year.”
The park has a variety of free programs and events planned during the month including ranger guided hikes at the park and in Alamosa. Information tables and kids’ activities at the park visitor center and the Alamosa Welcome Center, and ranger talks at the park’s outdoor amphitheater will also be available.
To kick off National Park Week, April 17-25, entrance fees will be waived on April 17.
The park will also have daily programs and events planned throughout National Park Week. Follow the park’s Facebook and Instagram pages to participate virtually throughout the month.
Hikes, ranger talks, and kid’s activities require pre-registration by calling the visitor center at 719-378-6395 during business hours, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. beginning March 29.
Visit the park’s website at www.nps.gov/grsa/ for a schedule of events and follow Visit Alamosa and Great Sand Dunes on Facebook and Instagram to stay informed.
For more information about visiting Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve, including camping, hiking, Medano Creek conditions, Medano Pass Primitive Road conditions, visitor center hours, and other park news, visit www.nps.gov/grsa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.