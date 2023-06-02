Salida-area youth musicians took to the stage May 25-26 for the ninth annual Sunfest.
Seven Rok Skool bands performed for a large crowd at Riverside Park during the first day of the two-day event.
The second day featured marimba players from Wooden Rain and Wooden Raindrops.
Sunfest traditionally starts the last day of school in Salida, and many of the band members are students at area schools, including Crest Academy, Salida Middle School, Salida High School and Horizons Exploratory Academy.
For Crest Academy kids, Rok Skool and Wooden Raindrops are their music program.
The Thursday show at the Salida Rotary Amphitheater stage began with Flaming Frets playing standards such as “Stand by Me” and “Brown Eyed Girl.”
Off Our Rockers then performed “Soul Sister,” “Jolene,” “I’ll be There” and “Jessie’s Girl.”
By the time Casper and the Ghosts took the stage the dancers had joined the fun in front of the stage as Shakira’s “Waka Waka” began the set.
Casper and the Ghosts also performed “Summer of ’69,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Crazy,” “All Star,” “I’m a Believer and “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Next up was Running with Scissors, which played “Sweet Child of Mine,” “Black Smoke,” “Snow,” “Semi Charged Life,” “Life Is a Highway,” “Hotel Santeria,” “American Band” and “Back in Black.”
The Fender Benders set included “Hurricane,” “Vertigo,” “Blitzkrieg,” “Bad Reputation,” “Fast Lane,” “Freebird,” We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “Be My Girl.”
Train Wreck got a little more ambitious with “Paranoid,” “China Grove,” “Hard to Handle,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Kick Out the Jams,” “Locked Out,” “Sanctuary” and “Born to be Wild.”
The last Rok Skool Act, Only Teens, performed Green Day’s classic “American Idiot,” followed by “Teenage Dirtbag,” “Black Sheep,” “Pork ’n’ Beans,” “Fight for Your Right,” “Black Out,” “Only Teens,” “In Bloom” and ended appropriately with Alice Cooper’s summer anthem, “School’s Out.”
Rok Skool bands and the Wooden Rain and Wooden Raindrops marimba bands are under the tutelage of Trevor “Bones” Davis of Articipate.
Davis and other Salida musicians acted as roadies for the young musicians as well as keeping the concert moving.
The second day of Sunfest featured Marimba bands Wooden Rain and Wooden Raindrops, all of whom performed a variety of music, including classic pieces and tunes with tropical vibes to another audience who came to listen, dance and enjoy a day in the park with live music made by local musicians.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.