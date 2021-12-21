Chaffee County Assessor Brenda Mosby said taxpayers should know what to expect on their property tax bills this coming year.
“Next year is not going to be a reappraisal year,” she said, noting that takes place in odd years. Recent legislative action around property taxes indicates change is coming, but only minor adjustments have been enacted so far.
Draft legislation put before the state Senate that sought to increase taxes on properties used for short-term rental purposes failed to gain traction, Mosby said.
“My perspective is it’s too hard to do it at a property tax level, because of the equity in finding them and not finding them,” she said. “I haven’t heard anyone come up with a good solution, and the solution may not be at the property tax level.”
Proposition 120, which sought to reduce the residential property tax assessment rate from 7.15 percent to 6.5 percent and the nonresidential property tax assessment rate from 29 percent to 26.4 percent, failed with more than 57 percent voting against the measure.
Instead, Senate Bill 21-293 will take effect next year. This bill reduces multifamily residential assessment rates from 7.15 to 6.8 percent and all other residential property to 6.95 percent for 2022 and 2023.
Agricultural and renewable energy properties will be reduced from 29 percent to 26.4 percent. Hotel, motel and bed and breakfast properties will continue to be assessed at 29 percent.
Mosby’s office is also preparing information on Colorado House Bill 21-1312, which raises the exemption on personal property used to generate income from $7,900 to $50,000.
Property taxes remain a contentious issue in Colorado, where property values are in steep climbs that threaten those on fixed income with becoming taxed out of their homes.
According to real estate data aggregator Redfin, Chaffee County housing market trends showed 34.8 percent higher sale prices from this time last year, and 40.1 percent higher for Buena Vista.
“I’m really thinking something else is going to end up happening next year. With there being such a housing shortage, and the legislature is always looking for revenue for schools,” Mosby said, “I can’t begin to forecast what they’ll come up with.”
