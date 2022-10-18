Salida City Council heard a report from Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray about the city’s Open Doors program, designed to convert short-term rental units into long-term rentals, during a work session Monday.

Gray said that while 18 households inquired about the program, the program ended up placing 21 tenants in seven recreational vehicles, with 57 percent children. 

