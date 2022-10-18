Salida City Council heard a report from Chaffee Housing Authority Director Becky Gray about the city’s Open Doors program, designed to convert short-term rental units into long-term rentals, during a work session Monday.
Gray said that while 18 households inquired about the program, the program ended up placing 21 tenants in seven recreational vehicles, with 57 percent children.
Gray said they are now working on options as the weather changes, whether that means finding other accommodations or winterizing some of the RVs.
One part of the program was to have businesses pay $250 for referrals of employees, but Gray said that while she did receive referrals, she has not yet been paid by any of the businesses.
Gray spoke to the council about continuing this part of the program, saying that some tenants felt uncomfortable with it, as it created an imbalance between employee and employer. Council members indicated that might be something to change in the program.
Gray asked the council to consider four other points to the program:
• Can we consider modifying the program?
• Should we winterize the RVs for continued residence or find another option until weather improves in the spring?
• Should we continue to request $250 per referral from employers?
• When can we continue discussing the program, and how can we get input from the community and the tenants?
In other business the Salida Planning Commission and the council jointly reviewed two conceptual reviews.
The first major subdivision, between Third Street and Mesa Lane, parallel to Colo. 291, would contain single-family detached units, duplexes and multifamily units. The developer was offering four of the multifamily units as inclusionary housing for rent and three for sale, which is the opposite of how they are usually offered. The rental units would be between 80 and 100 percent of area median income.
Council and Planning Commission indicated that it would be acceptable.
The second development offered two options, the first being one multifamily building with 60 units, 20 on three floors. This would increase density by 46 percent of standard.
The second option would be a 60-unit multifamily building, three duplexes, four single-family units for a total of 70 units. This would increase density by 70 percent.
Planning Commission and council members were in favor of the second option.
Both concepts will go back to staff for further refinement before being brought up again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.