The Salida City Council will hear and discuss an update on short-term rental units during their work session at 6 p.m. today.
The council has set limits in residential and non-residential areas, divided into five areas. The non-residential areas have yet to reach their limit, while the residential areas have a wait list for requests to open a short-term rental unit.
