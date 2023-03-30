Input into South Ark Neighborhood continues

Representatives from professional planning firm Studioseed have been in Salida all week working on the South Ark Neighborhood plan, speaking with residents and working on the plan, which they presented Thursday night, led by Cheney Bostic.
About 35 people showed up to review three options for development of the neighborhood, formerly part of Vandaveer Ranch.
Option 1 placed the residential area to the west, near CR 107, with a recreational area in the middle along a greenbelt, then civic or commercial options to the east, closer to U.S. 50.
The second option, set up similar to downtown existing roads with two grids set at angles, was more dense with apartment options and senior living options.
The third option split the neighborhood in two, with one loop road coming in off CR 107 to the west for the residential area and another road from U.S. 50 to the east for recreation and commercial access.
The votes for each were split between options 1 and 3, with option 1 getting 13 votes for the housing section, 11 for the recreational options and 14 for the civic options, totaling 38 votes.
Option 3 received 12 votes for housing, 14 for recreation and 10 for civic, totaling 36 votes.
Option 2 received eight votes for housing, seven for recreation and four for civic options, totaling 19.
Some of the comments posted at Thursday’s meetings were:
• Needs more soccer, bigger fields, smaller field house.
• Colorado Mountain College is not as much of a focal point.
• Civic layout is good, but needs a commercial destination.
• Keep maintenance considerations in mind.
• Needs a bird feeder area with appropriate plants.
• Need dog trails, not just a dog park.
• No concrete, use previous surface trail.
Bostic said she has been doing this kind of work for 16 years and found Salida to be one of the most pleasant and involved communities.
“I’m happy with the process,” Bostic said. “We’ve gotten some really good feedback from the community.”
Several opportunities were offered Monday and Tuesday to walk the property and speak with representatives from the city and Studioseed.
Bill Almquist, Salida community development director, said about 65-70 people participated in the walking tours.
A pair of workshops were offered Tuesday, one in the early afternoon at Salida SteamPlan and the other in the evening at Salida High School.
After a first meeting on March 7, in which an estimated 250-300 people filled the SteamPlant, the city decided to split up the workshops. However, only about 20-25 people were in attendance at each, while much higher numbers were expected.
“The numbers at the workshops were about the same,” Almquist said. “We expected a lot more.”
