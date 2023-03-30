Input into South Ark Neighborhood continues

Participants in Tuesday night’s South Ark Neighborhood land use site plan scenarios discuss and plan how they would lay out the area. It was the second of two meetings on Tuesday, plus walking tours of the area on Monday, that preceded a community meeting Thursday.

 

 Photo by Brian McCabe

Representatives from professional planning firm Studioseed have been in Salida all week working on the South Ark Neighborhood plan, speaking with residents and working on the plan, which they presented Thursday night, led by Cheney Bostic.

About 35 people showed up to review three options for development of the neighborhood, formerly part of Vandaveer Ranch.

